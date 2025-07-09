Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: KEA to end registration tomorrow, here's how to apply

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Jul 09, 2025 08:52 AM IST

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration ends tomorrow, July 10, 2025. The steps to apply is given here. 

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will end the registration process for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 on July 10, 2025. Candidates who have qualified NEET UG examination can apply for the state counselling round through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The link to apply will remain active till 11 am tomorrow.

Those candidates who have scored more than or equal to the prescribed minimum score in NEET UG 2025 are only eligible to register for apply online for UG Medical and Dental and Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy degree courses for the year 2025-26.

This window has been opened for candidates who have not registered for UGCET 2025 but qualified in UGNEET 2025. Such candidates will have to submit application online and pay the fees to become eligible for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses by selecting "UGNEET-2025 new registration” link in the KEA portal.

Direct link to apply for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply 

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, non-Karnataka candidates who have qualified in UGNEET 2025, they have to first register through online in KEA Web-portal (if not registered earlier in KEA), enter all the details, and pay the registration fee. Further they have to enter the 12t standard marks details and upload in PDF format in the Marks Entry web portal. They need not appear for verification of documents. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

Official Notice Here 

