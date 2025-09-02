KCET Round 2 Revised Counselling Dates 2025: Choice selection, fee payment till Sept 3, check important dates

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has released the revised schedule for KCET 2025 Round 2 Counselling. Candidates participating in the second round ca check the schedule on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET Round 2 Revised Counselling Dates 2025: Candidates are required to make payment of fee by September 3, 2025. Check other important dates here.

A message on the website reads, “UGCET-2025 - 2nd round - CHOICE selection link will be kept open till 11.30 pm on 03- 09-2025. (Not be extended) Read and understand the implication of each CHOICE and then select the appropriate CHOICE. Candidate who fails to select CHOICE will not be allowed for 3rd round”

As per the revised schedule, following are some important dates of the second round counselling process:

Payment of fees for candidates who have been allotted seats under Choice 1 and 2: Up to September 3, 2025. Candidates who have selected Choice 3 must pay the caution deposit of ₹ 10,000: Up to September 3, 2025. Downloading of confirmation slip by Choice 1 candidates: September 4, 2025 up to 5:30 PM. Last day to report at allotted colleges by Choice 1 candidates with necessary documents: September 4, 2025 up to 6:30 PM.

It is essential for all candidates to follow the revised schedule and avoid inconvenience. They must also carry the required documents at the time of admissions.

It may also be mentioned here that as per KEA, there will be No Choices to exercise after the publication of 3rd round seat allotment results.

KEA stated that candidates who have been allotted seat in the 3rd round in any discipline “are required to pay the prescribed fees (if not paid) and should compulsorily report to the allotted college because the seats will be allotted based on rank / merit and the priority of options entered by the candidates.”

Failure to report to the college after allotment of seats in the Round 2, legal action will be initiated against such candidates in accordance with law and they will not be allowed for to apply for the same course for three years, KEA said.

Earlier, KEA had released the final allotment results for the second round of UGCET for courses like Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Agricultural Sciences, Veterinary, etc. and AYUSH.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.