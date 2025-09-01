State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment result 2025 on September 1, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the provisional allotment result through the official website of MHT CET at fe2025.mahacet.org. MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment result 2025 out at fe2025.mahacet.org, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per the official schedule, the offered seat can be accepted by candidates through through his/her loginas per Allotment of CAP Round IV from September 2 to September 4, 2025. The reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting required documents and oayment of fee after CAP Round IV can be done from September 2 to September 4, 2025.

The last date for cancelling a seat with a full fee refund is September 11, 2025. The cutoff date for all types of admission for the academic year 2025-26 is September 13, 2025.

MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment result 2025: How to check

To check the provisional seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2025.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MHT CET CAP Round 4 allotment result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your provisional allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

