KVS Admission 2021: Class 1 provisional list released, here’s how to check

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the Class 1 provisional list for KVS Admission 2021 on June 23, 2021. Parents and guardians who have registered their child for Class 1 admission can check the result on the official site of Kendriya Vidyalayas concerned or in the respective school’s notice board.

The result has been uploaded between 11.30 am to 12.30 pm for Dehradun, Jaipur, Mumbai and Raipur region, from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm for Delhi, Hyderabad Silchar and Varanasi region, 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm for Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal and Tinsukia region, from 2.30 to 3.30 pm for Agra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Ranchi region. 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm for Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Gurugram and Guwahati and 5 pm to 6 pm for Chennai, Jabalpur, Jammu, Lucknow and Patna region.

Out of the available seats of fresh admission, 25 percent shall be reserved for Right to Education, 15 percent shall be reserved for SC, 7.5 percent shall be reserved for ST, and 27 percent seats reserved for OBC- Non Creamy layer. A Child must be 5 years old as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I.

KVS Admission 2021: How to check Class 1 provisional list

Parents and guardians can check the list by following these simple steps given below.

• • Visit the official site of respective KVS.

• Click on About KVS and move to Directories.

• Select Region of Vidyalaya and Vidyalaya where you apply

• Click on search and the school details will be displayed on the screen.

• Press the admission details link on the website under the Academics section of the Vidyalaya website.

As per the revised schedule, the second list will release on June 30, 2021 and the third list will release on July 5, 2021 (if seats remain vacant).