Maharashtra CET 2021 registration begins today on mahacet.org, how to apply here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will begin the registration process for Maharashtra CET 2021 from August 12 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for the undergraduate, postgraduate and professional courses can apply online through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

The last date to apply for these courses is till August 16, 2021. Also, candidates are have already applied for the courses can amend and make changes in the application form from August 14 to August 16, 2021 through the official site of MAHACET. The changes that can be made are on name, photo, sign and exam centres.

Maharashtra CET 2021: How to apply

To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

• Click on Maharashtra CET 2021 link for the respective course available on the home page.

• Enter the registration details or login details.

• Fill the application form available on the page.

• Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The special opportunity has been given for various CET exam including MHT CET, MAH MBA, MAH MCA, MAH-M.ARCH, MAH-M.HMCT and MAH-BHMCT.



