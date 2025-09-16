Master AI-driven business transformation with IIM Ahmedabad's Executive Programme in AI for Business

Reflect on the time when the fax machine was a ground-breaking innovation, or when the internet emerged, changing the way businesses connected with their customers. Following that, social media, mobile devices, and cloud computing each transformed the business landscape in significant ways. Today, we stand on the brink of another major shift as artificial intelligence (AI) takes center stage. With its ability to automate, analyze, and augment processes, AI is reshaping industries, redefining business models, and creating new opportunities. Gain a comprehensive understanding of AI's technical and business aspects with IIM Ahmedabad's Executive Programme in AI for Business.

According to McKinsey's report, 'Superagency in the workforce: Empowering people to unlock AI's full potential’, companies are aggressively investing in AI, with 92% planning to increase their AI investments over the next three years. Interestingly, employees are already leveraging AI more than leaders anticipate, with three times more employees using GenAI for a third or more of their work. Furthermore, over 70% of employees believe that GenAI will change 30% or more of their work within two years.

However, there's a disconnect between employee needs and support, with 48% of employees ranking training as the most important factor for GenAI adoption, yet nearly half feel they're receiving moderate or less support. Notably, 46% of leaders identify skill gaps in their workforces as a significant barrier to AI adoption, highlighting the need for leaders to attract and hire top-level talent, including AI/ML engineers, data scientists and AI integration specialists.

As the AI revolution gains momentum, it's clear that businesses need to upskill their workforce to harness the full potential of AI. To address this need, IIM Ahmedabad has introduced the Executive Programme in AI for Business (EPAIB), which helps working professionals and entrepreneurs understand how to leverage AI effectively and responsibly.

According to Prof Adrija Majumdar, Faculty Chair, EPAIB, the potential of AI is huge, and organizations are trying to understand how to unlock its full potential, including managing the AI ecosystem and mitigating risks.

"AI's impact is widespread, and it has been able to alter a lot of processes," she discloses. "With applications in various sectors, including supply chain, healthcare, banking, and retail, AI aids in creating unique customer experiences, generating operational efficiency, cutting costs and driving sustainable growth. Leaders should know how to responsibly use AI, understanding its foundations and maximizing its value," she goes on to add.

Mastering AI essentials

As AI continues to evolve at breakneck speed, it's the professionals who understand its core concepts that will be leading the charge. EPAIB dives headfirst into the technical side of AI, starting with the fundamentals of Machine Learning and Deep Learning. These technologies are game changers as they let AI systems learn from data, make predictions, and inform decision-making.

The programme will also explore Natural Language Processing (NLP) and how it can be used to boost customer engagement, improve user experience and automate tasks like text analysis. Plus, it'll cover generative AI and large language models, and how they can be leveraged to drive business growth and improve competitiveness. The programme will also be looking at emerging automation technologies that can help streamline processes and improve efficiency.

Using AI for business success

As businesses operate more in the digital world, understanding AI's power is essential for growth and innovation. The programme explores the digital ecosystem and the business value of AI. This module helps participants understand how AI can transform their operations. They will learn how to see the benefits of AI and make smart decisions based on it.

A key focus of the programme is innovative customer experience management using AI. Participants will discover how AI can boost customer engagement and enhance user experiences. By integrating AI into customer relations, businesses can build stronger connections with their customers.

The programme also addresses AI's role in enhancing financial performance and improving operational efficiency. Participants will learn how to use AI to support financial growth and streamline their processes. This section helps identify areas where AI can greatly benefit business performance.

Understanding AI’s impact on the future of work

The work environment is changing significantly, with AI leading this transformation. The module on the future of work at an AI-based organization examines how AI affects the workforce and business models. Participants will learn how AI is transforming how organizations operate.

The programme also features a workshop on leading AI start-ups. Here, participants will discover key elements for building and growing AI start-ups. This includes understanding AI's role in start-ups, finding opportunities for innovation, and creating strategies for growth.

Mitigating AI Risks

The implementation of AI brings with it a host of challenges, particularly in the realms of security, privacy, and ethical considerations. EPAIB provides participants with a nuanced understanding of how these risks manifest in real-world applications and how to mitigate them, ensuring that AI systems are secure, transparent, and fair.

Case-based learning for practical insights

EPAIB offers a unique learning experience. The 6-7-month programme includes a 5-day campus immersion, during which participants will engage face-to-face with IIMA faculty, subject matter experts, and international faculty. They will also have the opportunity to network with peers and learn from their experiences and industry exposure. The case-based pedagogy and a capstone project will ensure that participants gain practical, hands-on experience and learn from real-world examples and applications of AI in a business context.

To accommodate the busy schedule of working professionals, live online sessions will be held every Sunday from 3 PM to 6 PM on the technology partner VCNow's platform, allowing participants to balance work and learning. Upon completing the programme, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion from IIM Ahmedabad.

Preparing participants for an AI-augmented future

As AI continues to transform businesses, professionals need to be prepared and familiar with this technology to unlock its full potential. How they use AI and envision their work being transformed will make all the difference.

As Arthur C Clarke, renowned futurist and author, once said, "Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." This quote resonates strongly in the context of AI, as it drives rapid advancements and transformative outcomes for businesses. Given its significant impact, it's no surprise that organizations are seeking ways to tap into its magic.

IIM Ahmedabad's Executive Programme in AI for Business is designed to maximize AI's capabilities, equipping professionals to understand AI and its applications in driving business transformation.

