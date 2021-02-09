MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes
- Admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country have been extended by another week following a Supreme Court order dated February 5.
Admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country have been extended by another week following a Supreme Court order dated February 5. The medical counselling committee (MCC) in a circular on February 8 announced that admissions to MBBS courses will now continue till February 11 to fill up remaining vacant seats.
As per information shared by MCC, there are a total of five seats vacant—one each across five All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and admissions for these will be conducted by AIIMS, New Delhi. Similarly, another 37 seats are currently lying vacant across five deemed institutes under non-resident Indian (NRI) and management quotas. This includes 17 vacant seats under the NRI quota at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Medical College. The second offline stray vacant seat round will be conducted by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS).
Many have blamed seat vacancies in NRI and management quotas on the strain that a large number of families have felt financially due to Covid-19 and the eventual lockdown in 2020. As per the Fee Regulating Authority, higher education institutes can charge up to five times the regular fees of an open category seat for 15% seats reserved under the NRI and management quotas.
“Deemed as well as private medical and dental institutes charge as much as three to five times the regular fees for seats under management and NRI quotas, which many students might not be able to afford this year. This could be one of the biggest reasons for seats under these two quotas to go unclaimed this year,” said Dr T P Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education & Research (DMER).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai colleges set to reopen, TISS still undecided
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MBBS admissions extended by a week to fill up vacant seats in deemed institutes
- Admissions to undergraduate medical courses across the country have been extended by another week following a Supreme Court order dated February 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 1600 FYJC aspirants admitted in Mumbai Colleges on Day 1 of FCFS round
- More than 1,600 aspirants of first year junior college (FYJC) bagged a seat at Mumbai colleges on the first day of the second first come, first served (FCFS) admission round that began on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISB secures 23rd position in FT Global MBA Rankings 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ATMA 2021 registration to end today, here's direct link
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ATMA 2021 examination online at atmaaims.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGNOU Admission 2021: Registration for January session courses begins
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IGNOU January 2021 admission process online at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in on or before February 28, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Registration deadline extended till Jan 23, here's direct link
- Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to pay the registration fee is January 24, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to start physical classes in colleges, varsities soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt will soon begin nursery admission process: Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIFT admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the NIFT 2021 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at nift.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Main 2021: Application correction window closes today
- Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 can make corrections in their forms online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list 2020 released, check here
- Candidates can check the MHT CET five-year LLB final merit list online at cetcelladmissions.mahait.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BITS Pilani launches management school
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNVST 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9 entrance exam admit card out
- Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya on Wednesday released admit card for Class 9th entrance exam- JNVST 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox