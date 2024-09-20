Menu Explore
MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Sep 20, 2024 05:35 PM IST

MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 registration process begins at mcc.nic.in. The direct link is given here.

The Medical Counselling Committee started the MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 registration process on September 20, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Round 1 counselling process can find the direct link on the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.

MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins, direct link here

Candidates who have passed the NEET PG written examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round.

A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling: How to apply for Round 1

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET PG counselling link available on the top bar of the page.
  • A new page will open where the registration link will be given.
  • Click on the link and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill out the application form and pay the application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MCC.

Official Notice Here 

