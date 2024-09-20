MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

The Medical Counselling Committee started the MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 registration process on September 20, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Round 1 counselling process can find the direct link on the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling: Round 1 registration begins, direct link here

Candidates who have passed the NEET PG written examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round.

A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

MCC NEET PG 2024 Counselling: How to apply for Round 1

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC NEET at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG counselling link available on the top bar of the page.

A new page will open where the registration link will be given.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once done, fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MCC.