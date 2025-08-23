MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 registration begins from August 29, revised schedule to release soon, check notice

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has announced that the Round 2 NEET UG Counselling 2025 will begin on August 29, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the second round counselling will be able to submit their applications on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2025 will begin from August 29, 2025. (Representative image/HT File)

The MCC issued an official notice wherein it informed that the revised schedule for Round 2 will be released soon.

The notice reads, “In order to include newly authorized MBBS seats in Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025, the competent authority has decided to start the Round-2 of UG Counselling 2025 from 29th Aug., 2025 tentatively. However, the revised schedule for Round-2 will be published shortly.”

It may be mentioned here that the earlier, the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 on August 21, 2025, and the last date to apply was August 26, 2025.

The latest revision of the counselling schedule comes a few days after the MCC released the NEET UG Round 1 final seat allotment results 2025 on August 13, 2025.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to apply for Round 2

Candidates can apply for round 2 of the counselling round by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to register for NEET UG counselling.

3. Enter your credentials to register yourself, and submit.

4. Login to your account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.