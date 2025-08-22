National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release NEET PG Answer Key 2025 shortly. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses answer key when released will be available to candidates on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG Answer Key 2025 to be published shortly: NBEMS

The decision to release the answer key was taken as per Supreme Court order dated 29.4.2025.

The answer key for NEET PG will be available on the official website. Along with the correct answer key, the response marked by

The candidates to respective questions asked in NEET-PG 2025 shall also be published. The score given for each of the questions as per the scheme of evaluation detailed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2025 shall be mentioned too.

NEET PG Result 2025 out at natboard.edu.in, check it now

The official notice reads, "Since the sequence of questions asked within a section are shuffled for different candidates and the order of four distractors of a question are also shuffled for different candidates appearing in NEET-PG 2025, the question ID Numbers, correct answer key and responses marked shall be displayed as per Master set of Question Paper used for NEET-PG 2025."

The Board is in process of developing an online portal to display the answer keys and responses marked. Same shall be made live at the earliest possible.

NEET PG result was announced on August 19, 2025. The examination was held on was conducted on August 3 in a single shift across 301 cities and 1,052 test centres, with more than 2.42 lakh candidates appearing in computer-based mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.