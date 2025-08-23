Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result out for Round 1 at wbmcc.nic.in, direct link to check here

Published on: Aug 23, 2025 01:15 pm IST

WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result has been released for Round 1. The direct link to check result is given here. 

Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal has released the WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result for Round 1 was released on August 23, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted Institute with requisite original document, college requisite fee and bond can be done on August 23 from 12 noon to 5 pm and from August 25 to August 26, 2025 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Direct link to check WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result

WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result: How to check

Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

2. Click on WB NEET 2025 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check the seat allotment result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Round 2 registration for NEET UG qualified candidates begins on August 27 and will end on August 29, 2025. The online fee payment window will open on August 27 and will close on August 29, 2025. The verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot by the software will be done on August 28, 29 and 30, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBMCC.

