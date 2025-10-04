Edit Profile
    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 registration ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration will end on October 5, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 4, 2025 2:37 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    The Medical Counselling Committee will end the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 on October 5, 2025. Candidates who still have not applied for Round 3 counselling can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 registration ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, direct link here (HT file)
    The choice filling process will also conclude on October 5, 2025. The choice locking will be available from 4pm to 11.55 pm of October 5, 2025.

    The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 6 to October 7, 2025. The result will be out on October 8, 2025.

    Candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the institutes from October 9 to October 17, 2025. Verification of joined candidates data by institutes will be done from October 18 to October 19, 2025.

    Direct link to apply for round 3

    MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply for Round 3

    To register for Round 3 counselling candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

    2. Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

    4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

    5. Make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

