MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 registration ends tomorrow at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

The Medical Counselling Committee will end the registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 on October 5, 2025. Candidates who still have not applied for Round 3 counselling can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
The choice filling process will also conclude on October 5, 2025. The choice locking will be available from 4pm to 11.55 pm of October 5, 2025.
The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 6 to October 7, 2025. The result will be out on October 8, 2025.
Candidates who have been allotted seats can report to the institutes from October 9 to October 17, 2025. Verification of joined candidates data by institutes will be done from October 18 to October 19, 2025.