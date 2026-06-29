DU History graduate scores 84%, hears this from placement cell: 'No companies for humanities students'

A LinkedIn post about the placement struggles of a Delhi University History graduate has resonated with many professionals and students. The post argues that while companies often talk about valuing critical thinking and communication skills, humanities graduates are frequently left out of campus recruitment drives. DU History graduate’s placement setback sparks debate on humanities jobs. (Representative Image)

The post was shared by founder Harshit Khare on LinkedIn. In the post, Khare spoke about a friend who graduated with a History (Hons) degree from Delhi University with 84 per cent marks and made the Dean's List.

He wrote, "A friend of mine graduated with a History (Hons) degree from Delhi University last year. 84%. Dean's List. She could debate colonial economics for hours and write better than most people I know."

According to him, when she approached her college placement cell, she was told, "Sorry, we don't have companies coming in for humanities students."

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Khare said there was no follow up or alternative offered. He added that she spent the next eight months sending cold emails, attending interviews for roles she was often considered "not qualified" for on paper, and gradually questioning her career choice.

He said she eventually secured a content role at a small startup with a monthly salary of ₹12,000.

"Not because she lacked talent. Because a system decided, long before she even graduated, that her degree wasn't worth a placement drive," he wrote.

Reflecting on the issue, Khare questioned why organisations that frequently emphasise "soft skills" and "critical thinking" fail to recruit students who spend years developing exactly those abilities.

"We've built a placement infrastructure that serves engineers and quietly abandons everyone else," he said.

He ended the post by inviting employers to share their experiences of hiring humanities graduates and encouraged students not to blame themselves. "Your degree is not the problem. The system just hasn't caught up yet."

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