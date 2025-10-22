The Medical Counselling Committee has released the MCC NEET UG seat allotment result 2025 for Round 3. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG seat allotment result 2025 for Round 3 out at mcc.nic.in, check here (Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

The provisional result is available on website. Any discrepancy in the result should be informed to MCC of DGHS upto October 22, 2025 till 6 pm through email on the Email id mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as‘Final’.

The Candidates are further informed that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. The candidates cannot claim any rightover the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law.

Direct link to check MCC NEET UG seat allotment result 2025 MCC NEET UG seat allotment result 2025: How to check To check the provisional result candidates can check the result given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on MCC NEET UG seat allotment result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Candidates are advised to approach the allotted college/institute only after the declaration of Final Result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the MCC website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.