MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025 Live: B.E/B.Tech merit list releasing today, know how to check
MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025 Live: B.Tech/ M.Tech provisional merit list will be released today, July 18. Follow the blog for latest updates.
MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025 Live: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET provisional merit list 2025 on July 18, 2025. The merit list will be released for B.E/B.Tech and Master of Engineering and Technology courses. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the list on the official website of MAHACET at fe2025.mahacet.org....Read More
The provisional merit list will be released for Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on the official website.
Candidates can raise grievances about corrections required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through their login from July 19 to July 21, 2025. The application of such candidates shall be reverted back to the candidate in his/her login for rectification.
For this candidates will have to upload the requisite documents to substantiate the claim for any correction/ concession.
The final merit list will be displayed on July 24, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list, how to check and other details.
MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025 Live: Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the list on the official website of MAHACET at fe2025.mahacet.org.
MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025 Live: How to check list?
Visit the official website of MAHACET at fe2025.mahacet.org.
Click on the MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and the merit list will be displayed.
Check the merit list and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025 Live: The final merit list will be displayed on July 24, 2025.
MHT CET Provisional Merit List 2025 Live: Candidates can raise grievances about corrections required in the data displayed in the provisional merit list through their login from July 19 to July 21, 2025.
