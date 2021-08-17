Home / Education / Admissions / Mumbai University Admission 2021 Live: UG first merit list releasing today
Mumbai University. (HT file photo)
Live

Mumbai University Admission 2021 Live: UG first merit list releasing today

Mumbai University Admission 2021 first merit list for undergraduate courses to release today, August 17, 2021. The list will be available to students on mu.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 09:22 AM IST

Mumbai University Admission 2021 first merit list for undergraduate courses to release today, August 17, 2021. The merit list for UG programmes will be available to candidates on the official site of Mumbai University on mu.ac.in. The first merit list will be available on the website of the university at 11 am.

Students can also check their merit list on the official websites of the respective colleges. The online verification of documents and online payment of fees along with the declaration form or undertaking will begin on August 18 and will end on August 25, 2021 at 3 pm.

The admission process will be conducted online. The Maharashtra government has asked the colleges to allot provisional admission to students and confirm the same after submission of a hard copy of the mark sheet and other certificates.

The admission to UG courses will be done on the basis of results obtained by the students in the HSC examination This year no separate Common Entrance Test will be held for admissions to various first-year undergraduate courses.

Follow all the updates here:

