Mumbai University First Merit List 2025 Live: MU merit list releasing today at 5 pm
Mumbai University First Merit List 2025 Live: MU merit list releasing today at 5 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates.
Mumbai University First Merit List 2025 Live: The University of Mumbai will release Mumbai University First Merit List 2025 on May 27, 2025. The first merit list admission of academic year 2025-26 will be out at 5 pm today. A total of 2,53,370 students registered for pre-admission, submitting 8,11,643 applications across a various undergraduate courses....Read More
This list pertains to admissions for the academic year 2025–26 across its 850 affiliated colleges, autonomous institutions.
As part of the online admission process that began on May 8, an impressive number of students have participated. A total of 2,53,370 students registered for pre-admission, submitting 8,11,643 applications across a various undergraduate courses.
The admission process comprises of 3-year degree programs, 4-year Honours and Honours with Research programs, and 5-year integrated programs that offer multiple entry and exit options. Follow the blog for latest updates on merit list and other details.
