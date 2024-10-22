NEET PG 2024 Live Updates: Latest updates on MCC NEET PG counselling schedule

NEET PG 2024 Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule soon. The MCC NEET PG counselling schedule will be available on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The release date and time of the counselling schedule have not been announced yet. However, the registration process for all India quota PG admissions started on September 20, 2024. The registration link for Round 1 counselling is available on the MCC website. ...Read More

Those candidates who have passed the NEET PG examination can apply for the counselling round.

The MCC NEET PG counselling schedule will include all counselling round dates, including registration dates, seat allotment result dates, reporting dates, and all other information.

A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/ registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.

There will be four rounds of Counseling: Round 1 and Round 2, the third Round, and the Stray Vacancy Round. All the rounds will be conducted by MCC. Follow the blog for the latest updates.