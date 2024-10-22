NEET PG 2024 Live Updates: Latest updates on MCC NEET PG counselling schedule
The Medical Counselling Committee is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule soon. The MCC NEET PG counselling schedule will be available on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The release date and time of the counselling schedule have not been announced yet. However, the registration process for all India quota PG admissions started on September 20, 2024. The registration link for Round 1 counselling is available on the MCC website.
Those candidates who have passed the NEET PG examination can apply for the counselling round.
The MCC NEET PG counselling schedule will include all counselling round dates, including registration dates, seat allotment result dates, reporting dates, and all other information.
A candidate can submit the NEET-PG Counselling application/ registration form only once. Any candidate found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET-PG Counselling shall be debarred from the NEET-PG Counselling allotment process, his/her candidature shall be cancelled, and further action as deemed appropriate by the MCC of DGHS, MoHFW shall be taken.
There will be four rounds of Counseling: Round 1 and Round 2, the third Round, and the Stray Vacancy Round. All the rounds will be conducted by MCC. Follow the blog for the latest updates.
Website to check
Documents required for admission
i. Allotment Letter issued by MCC (Essential document).
ii. Admit Card issued by NBE.
iii. Result/Rank Letter issued by NBE.
iv. Mark Sheets of MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd & 3rd Professional Examinations.
v. MBBS/ BDS Degree Certificate/ Provisional Certificate. (Essential document).
Eligibility to apply for counselling round
Admission process for seat allotted candidates
If the Candidate is satisfied with his/her allotment, he/she may approach the allotted college/institute to complete the admission formalities. Original documents are required at the time of joining the allotted Medical/Dental College.
About AIQ seats
All the candidates who have qualified for All India Quota seats on the basis of their rank in NEET PG conducted by NBE will be eligible for the Fifty percent (50%) AIQ seats of Central University.
Registration underway, schedule awaited
The registration process for all India quota PG counselling has started but the detailed schedule is awaited at mcc.nic.in. The schedule will mention dates for choice filling, locking, seat allotment result and reporting.
How to apply for Round 1?
Go to mcc.nic.in
Open the PG medical counselling page
Go to the online application link and then open the registration page
Enter the requested information and submit.
Log in and fill the application form.
Upload documents and make payment.
Submit the form and save a copy of the confirmation page.
MCC will conduct how many rounds of counselling?
What if two forms are submitted by candidates?
Form to be submitted only once
What details will be available on counselling notification?
Round 1 registration link available on website
Official website to check
How to download counselling schedule?
Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Click on NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open.
Check the counselling schedule and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Where to check counselling schedule?
Counselling schedule date and time
