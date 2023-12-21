NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration ends today at mcc.nic.in, link here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will end the NEET SS 2023 Counselling Round 2 registration process on December 21, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Superspeciality counselling can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. The payment facility will close at 3 pm on December 21, 2023. NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration ends today, link here

The choice filling will begin tomorrow, December 18 and will end on December 21, 2023. The schedule of choice locking is also the same as choice filling. To fill the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for NEET SS 2023 Counselling Round 2

NEET SS 2023 Counselling: How to apply for Round 2

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees include ₹5000/- and a refundable security deposit fee of ₹2,00,000/- will have to be paid by the candidates who will apply for the counselling round. The payment should be made through online mode.

The processing of seat allotment will be done on December 22 and the seat allotment result will be announced on December 23, 2023. The reporting by all candidates who have been allotted a seat will be done from December 24 to December 31, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.