NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Round 2 reporting date extended till January 5, notice here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has extended the NEET SS 2023 Counselling Round 2 reporting dates. Candidates who want to report to the allotted institutes can check the official notice on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Earlier , the last date to report was till December 31, 2024, which has been extended till January 5, 2024. The reporting date has been extended due to various reasons.

The official notice reads, “MCC is in receipt of many requests from Super Specialty 2023 candidates, for extension of reporting for Round 2 of SS Counselling due to various reasons. Accepting the request of candidates, the competent authority has allowed for extension of reporting of Round-2 of SS Counselling 2023. Hence, the reporting for Round-2 of SS Counselling will be available upto 06:00 P.M of 05.01.2024.”

The Round 2 registration process was started on December 18 and ended on December 21, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility was available from December 18 to December 21, 2023. The processing of seat allotment was done on December 22 and the seat allotment result was announced on December 23, 2023. The reporting gates were open on December 24, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

