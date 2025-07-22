NEET SS 2025 stay vacancy round schedule released at mcc.nic.in, registration begins from July 24, check dates here

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has released the schedule for NEET SS 2025 stray vacancy round. Candidates who want to participate in the Stray Round of NEET SS Super Specialty Counselling will be able to register themselves on the official website at mcc.nic.in. NEET SS 2025 stay vacancy round schedule is out at mcc.nic.in. (HT file)

The official schedule states, “All candidates who appeared for the exam with an eligible broad specialty degree (MD/MS/DNB) be allowed to participate in the Stray Round of NEET SS Super Specialty Counselling 2024.”

As per the official schedule, following are some of the important dates for the stray vacancy round:

Registration begins on: July 24, 2025. Registration ends on: July 27, 2025, up to 6 PM. Payment facility to be available from: July 24 to July 27, 2025, up to 8 PM. Choice filling to be available from: July 24 to July 28, 2025, up to 9 AM. Choice locking facility to be available from: 9 AM of July 27, 2025 to July 28, 2025, up to 9 AM. Processing of seat allotment: July 28 to July 29, 2025. Seat allotment result: July 30, 2025. Reporting: July 31 to August 5, 2025.

NEET SS 2025: How to Register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for NEET SS stray vacancy round:

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in. On the home page, click on the Super Speciality tab. Click on the link to register yourself. Enter the details to register, and submit. Pay the registration fee. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.