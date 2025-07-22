National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released NEET PG 2025 exam city slip. Candidates who will appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can download the exam city slip from their registered mail IDs. NEET PG 2025 exam city slip released, admit card to be out next week(Unsplash)

The official notice reads, "The test city allocated to the candidates by NBEMS shall be communicated to all applicants of NEETPG 2025 through email on 21.07.2025 at their registered email IDs."

The NEET PG admit card 2025 will be released on July 31, 2025. The exact venue in the test city allocated shall be intimated through admit card.

NEET PG 2025 exam will be held on August 3, 2025. The exam comprises of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs 30 minutes.

NEET PG 2025: How to download admit card

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following these steps given here.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on NEET PG 2025 admit card link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the admit card link available on the page.

6. Download it and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.