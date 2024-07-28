NEET UG Counselling 2024 Live: MCC expected to announce dates soon on mcc.nic.in, check updates here
The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the revised result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 on Friday, July 26, after days of anticipation. The results were released on the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in. With the announcement of the results, candidates now look forward to the online counselling process to be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling bodies for UG medical admissions. Notifications and schedules for all India quota (AIQ) and state quota medical counselling are expected to be out soon. ...Read More
The NTA, in its official notice, released on July 26 had informed that the details and schedule of counselling would be available on the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Directorates of States.
The MCC has so far not released any dates concerning the counselling schedule. When released, candidates will be able to check the schedule on the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in.
It may be mentioned here that the MCC conducts NEET UG counselling for 15 percent all India quota seats; and 100 percent seats of deemed universities, central universities (DU, AMU, BHU), ESIC, AFMC, IP University, AIIMS, and JIPMER institutions. In addition, it also conducts online counselling for BSc Nursing at central institutions. The MCC NEET counselling is held in three rounds, which is followed by a stray vacancy round.
It may be mentioned here that in the revised results, the final number of toppers stood at 17 as opposed to the previous 61. A total of 24,06,079 had registered for the examination of which 23,33,162 had appeared. The total number of candidates who passed is 13,15,853, the NTA informed.
During the application process for MCC counselling, candidates are required to fill up some information.
The candidates should keep the information confidential and must not share the password and OTP with anyone else, as the information can be misused, preventing them from taking part in the seat allotment process.
- Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Log in using the required credentials to get registered and fill in the choices.
- Carefully read the counselling scheme available in the information bulletin.
- Also check the user guide and the number of seats available for different medical colleges and make a preference list before exercising the choices.
NEET UG counselling notification will also be released by the state counselling bodies for UG medical admissions.
During NEET UG counselling, the MCC's role is limited to the allotment of seats to the participating candidates as per their merit and choice. It collects the list/data/information about the successful candidates from the NTA and begins the counselling process/
