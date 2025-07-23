NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC releases round 1 seat matrix for MBBS & BDS admissions, check here

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the round 1 seat matrix for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who have registered for the counselling process can check the seat matrix on the official website at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC has released the round 1 seat matrix for MBBS & BDS admissions, The direct links to check is given here.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct links given below to check the final seat matrix:

Notably, MCC started the registration process for the NEET UG 2025 counselling on July 21, 2025. This year, MCC will conduct NEET UG counselling 2025 in three rounds, followed by a stray vacancy round.

Also read: MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration begins at mcc.nic.in, direct link to apply here

The counselling is being done for the following seats:

15 per cent all India quota seats MBBS/ BDS seats of states (participation of the union territory of J&K is subject to their contribution of seats), 100 per cent MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU 100 per cent MBBS seats of AIIMS across India 100 per cent JIPMER seats (Puducherry/ Karaikal) 100 per cent AMU seats 85 per cent of state quota seats of DU, IP University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental) 100 per cent Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) along with 5 per cent internal quota seats for Jamia students 15 per cent IP quota seats of ESIC.

Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the counselling round is July 28, 2025.

The seat allotment result will be announced on July 31, 2025.

Also read: MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: First round registration begins at dme.mponline.gov.in, direct link here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025:

1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on NEET UG counselling registration link.

3. Enter the necessary details to register yourself.

4. Log in to your account and fill in the application form.

5. Pay the application fee, and submit.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout for future reference.

Also read: NEET SS 2025 stay vacancy round schedule released at mcc.nic.in, registration begins from July 24, check dates here

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.