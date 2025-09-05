Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 choice filling on September 5, 2025. Candidates who want to fill the choices can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in, lock choices on September 9(Unsplash)

The last date to fill choices is September 9, 2025. The choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11.55 pm of September 9, 2025.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 10 to September 11, 2025. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be out on September 12, 2025. The reporting/ joining can be done from September 13 to September 19, 2025.

The institutes can verify the data of the joined candidates from September 20 to September 21, 2025.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 choice filling link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your choice filling link will be available.

5. Enter the choices and click on submit.

6. Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Round 2 registration process commenced on September 4 and will end on September 9, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.