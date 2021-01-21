NIFT Admission 2020: Last date to register, entrance exam on Feb 14
- The online registration for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) entrance exam will close on Thursday, January 21.
Aspirants who have not yet registered for admission can apply online at nift.ac.in.
Candidates can also register from January 22 to 24 by paying a late fee. According to the information bulletin, NIFT entrance exam will be held on February 14. The exam will be held in three stages- pen and paper mode test, situation test and group discussion and personal interview.
How to apply for NIFT exam 2021:
Visit the official website - nift.ac.in
Click on the ‘Admissions’ tab and select ‘Registration for Admissions-2021’
Key in the required details and submit to generate your login credentials
Login using your ID, date of birth
Fill in the application form and upload required documents, and submit.
