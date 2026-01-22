NIIT University announces scholarships for 2026 academic year, check eligibility
Scholarships will be awarded based on either the student’s academic performance in class X and class XII or their performance in national-level entrance exams.
NIIT University (NU) has announced scholarships for the academic year 2026 under its Scholar Search Programme. These scholarships will be available for BBA, BTech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, BTech Cyber Security, BTech IoT and Automation, BTech Biotechnology, BTech Computer Science & Engineering, BTech Electronics & Communication Engineering, and Dual Degree Integrated MBA (iMBA).
Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of either the student’s academic performance in class X and class XII or their performance in national-level specified entrance examinations such as CUET, JEE, SAT, BITSAT, and NEET, the university said in a press statement.
Key highlights of the scholarships:
- Annual merit scholarships ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2,00,000 on tuition fees, based on academic performance.
- Special scholarships for exceptional merit holders and top performers, offering a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver.
- CoX (Co-curricular Excellence) scholarships for applicants who demonstrated excellence in sports, music, fine arts, theatre, dance, or social service at the school board, state, national, or international levels.
- Women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Scholarship, of ₹15,000 every year all women applicants (applicable in addition to merit and/or CoX scholarships).
Special Fee Waivers:
In addition to merit-based scholarships, the university will also offer special tuition fee waivers to students meeting specific criteria, including:
- For wards of Indian Armed Forces personnel (Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force) – ₹15,000 annually
- For students domiciled in Rajasthan – ₹25,000 annually
- For students belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories – ₹15,000 annually
“Through the Scholar Search Programme, NIIT University aims to recognise merit, reward excellence, and make quality education more accessible to deserving students. Our scholarship framework is designed to support academic achievers, encourage co-curricular talent, and promote diversity and inclusion, while also providing flexibility for students to upgrade their scholarships as they progress,” Prof. Prakash Gopalan, President, NIIT University, said.
The university has opened early admissions for 2026 AY and recommends that candidates apply early to maximise their scholarship opportunities.
These scholarships will be valid for the full duration of a programme, subject to students maintaining a minimum AGPA or CGPA of 6.0, as per the University’s academic policy. Under the Early Admission (EAD) mode, scholarships are initially offered based on Class X performance, with provisions for upgradation based on Class XII results, the university said.
For more information on scholarships, applicants can visit https://niituniversity.in/admissions/fee-structure/scholarships.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News