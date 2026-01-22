NIIT University announces scholarships for 2026 academic year, check eligibility

NIIT University (NU) has announced scholarships for the academic year 2026 under its Scholar Search Programme. These scholarships will be available for BBA, BTech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, BTech Cyber Security, BTech IoT and Automation, BTech Biotechnology, BTech Computer Science & Engineering, BTech Electronics & Communication Engineering, and Dual Degree Integrated MBA (iMBA).

Scholarships will be awarded on the basis of either the student’s academic performance in class X and class XII or their performance in national-level specified entrance examinations such as CUET, JEE, SAT, BITSAT, and NEET, the university said in a press statement.

Key highlights of the scholarships:

Annual merit scholarships ranging from ₹ 50,000 to ₹ 2,00,000 on tuition fees, based on academic performance.

50,000 to 2,00,000 on tuition fees, based on academic performance. Special scholarships for exceptional merit holders and top performers, offering a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver.

CoX (Co-curricular Excellence) scholarships for applicants who demonstrated excellence in sports, music, fine arts, theatre, dance, or social service at the school board, state, national, or international levels.

Women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Scholarship, of ₹ 15,000 every year all women applicants (applicable in addition to merit and/or CoX scholarships). Special Fee Waivers:

In addition to merit-based scholarships, the university will also offer special tuition fee waivers to students meeting specific criteria, including:

For wards of Indian Armed Forces personnel (Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force) – ₹ 15,000 annually

15,000 annually For students domiciled in Rajasthan – ₹ 25,000 annually

25,000 annually For students belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories – ₹ 15,000 annually “Through the Scholar Search Programme, NIIT University aims to recognise merit, reward excellence, and make quality education more accessible to deserving students. Our scholarship framework is designed to support academic achievers, encourage co-curricular talent, and promote diversity and inclusion, while also providing flexibility for students to upgrade their scholarships as they progress,” Prof. Prakash Gopalan, President, NIIT University, said.

The university has opened early admissions for 2026 AY and recommends that candidates apply early to maximise their scholarship opportunities.

These scholarships will be valid for the full duration of a programme, subject to students maintaining a minimum AGPA or CGPA of 6.0, as per the University’s academic policy. Under the Early Admission (EAD) mode, scholarships are initially offered based on Class X performance, with provisions for upgradation based on Class XII results, the university said.

For more information on scholarships, applicants can visit https://niituniversity.in/admissions/fee-structure/scholarships.