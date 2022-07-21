Home / Education / Admissions / NIIT University invites applications for B. Tech, M. Tech and BBA programs
  • The National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT) university has invited online applications for various programs including the new-age programs like B.Tech in Data science, B.Tech in cyber security, and Integrated masters in business administration.
The university has also invited applications for programs like B.Tech in computer science and engineering, B.Tech in electronics and communication engineering, B.Tech in Biotechnology, 5-year integrated M.Tech program and 3-years BBA program for the academic year 2022-23.(File/representative)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 08:29 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The university has also invited applications for programs like B.Tech in computer science and engineering, B.Tech in electronics and communication engineering, B.Tech in Biotechnology, 5-year integrated M.Tech program and 3-years BBA program for the academic year 2022-23.

According to a press release issued by NIIT, the university has made practical training a critical part of the coursework for all the programmes in the form of classroom projects, summer internships and their flagship six-month industry practice.

The university has already accepted 400 students in different programs.

The university also offers merit based scholarships for academic as well as Co-curricular excellence and special fee waivers.

The centre for industrial collaboration (CIC) of NU invites leading companies to participate in the university’s summer internship and industry practice programs to place the students.

