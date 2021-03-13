No EWS quota for centrally-sponsored M.Tech courses: Anna varsity informs HC
The Madras High Court was informed by the Anna University on Friday that no admissions had been made under the economically weaker section (EWS) category to the M Tech Biotechnology and M Tech Computational Technology courses offered by it.
This was stated in a counter-affidavit to the pleas of two students who had claimed the university was providing 10 per cent EWS reservation in the overall 49.5 per cent quota.
Recording the submissions in the counter, Justice B Pugalendhi closed the petitions. It was true that the Centre had recommended to the university to provide 10 per cent reservation to the EWS candidates, but the latter did not accept the same, its counsel told the judge.
The university had originally cancelled the two courses, sponsored by the Centre, after the latter insisted only 49.5 per cent reservation should be implemented while the state had insisted on 69 per cent, being followed in Tamil Nadu.
Aggrieved, two students had moved the high court and Justice Pugalendhi on February 19 directed the university to admit students to the two courses by sticking to the Central government's 49.5 per cent reservation for the current academic year.
The case of the petitioners might be considered under this quota, he had added and disposed of the petitions.
However, the students moved the court again alleging that the university was providing 10 per cent quota to EWS category in the overall 49.5 per cent reservation. After indicting the premier technical varsity, the judge had on Wednesday directed it to explain its stand by Friday.
In its counter, the university clarified that no such reservation was being provided to the candidates belonging to EWS, following which the court disposed of the matter.
The ten per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in government jobs and admission in higher educational institutions is yet to be implemented by the state government in Tamil Nadu.
