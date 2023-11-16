close_game
News / Education / Admissions / NVS Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024: Correction window opens at navodaya.gov.in, link here

NVS Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024: Correction window opens at navodaya.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 16, 2023 12:57 PM IST

NVS Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024 correction window opens at navodaya.gov.in. The direct link is given here.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has opened the correction window for NVS Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024 application form on November 16, 2023. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

The correction window will close tomorrow, November 17, 2023. The correction in data of registered candidates for class XI LEST 2024 is permitted only in GENDER (MALE/FEMALE/TRANSGENDER), CATEGORY (GENERAL/OBC/SC/ST), AREA (RURAL/URBAN), DISABILITY, STREAM OPTION & DISTRICT OPTION”, read the website.

Direct link to make corrections 

NVS Class 9 Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024: How to make corrections

To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.
  • Click on the correction link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the correction window link.
  • Make the corrections in the application form and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024 for admission to Class IX will be conducted on February 10, 2024. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. The medium of language for examination will be English/Hindi. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
