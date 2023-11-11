close_game
News / Education / Admissions / OJEE 2023 Counselling schedule released for pharmacy courses at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2023 Counselling schedule released for pharmacy courses at ojee.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 11, 2023 01:32 PM IST

OJEE 2023 Counselling schedule has been released for pharmacy courses. Check dates here.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the OJEE 2023 Counselling schedule for pharmacy courses. Candidates who want to check the complete schedule can find it on the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2023 Counselling schedule released for pharmacy courses at ojee.nic.in(HT Photo)
The choice filling has already started on November 10, 2023. The choice filling window will close on November 14, 2023. The mock seat allotment based on choices filled-in by the candidates will be displayed on November 15, 2023. The choice locking facility will be available till November 16, 2023.

As per the schedule, the registration and choice locking facility will end on November 17, 2023 and reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be done on November 18, 2023. The seat allotment result for round 1 will be displayed on November 20, 2023.

The online reporting can be done by candidates who have been allotted seat from November 20 to November 24, 2023 and the last date to respond to query is till November 26, 2023.

OJEE 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
  • Click on ojee pharmacy choice filling link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill the choices and click on submit.
  • Download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Official Notice Here 

