Over 28,000 students to receive degrees at Amity Convocation 2025
Amity University celebrates its 21st convocation from December 6 to 9, awarding degrees to over 28,000 students across diverse disciplines.
Amity University has begun its 21st convocation at the Noida campus, where more than 28,000 students are scheduled to receive their degrees and diplomas over four days from December 6 to 9. The graduating cohort includes students from engineering, management, law, humanities, biosciences, health sciences, journalism, agriculture, hospitality and other disciplines. Around 9,000 students received their degrees on the opening day.
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal attended the ceremony as chief guest. In his address, he congratulated the graduating batch and encouraged students to contribute to public life and nation-building. He spoke about the influence of teachers in shaping careers, and reiterated five principles linked to India’s development goals for 2047, including shedding colonial mindsets, taking pride in heritage, valuing family systems, respecting diversity and fulfilling civic duties.
Founder-president Ashok K. Chauhan, Chancellor Atul Chauhan and senior university officials addressed the gathering. They spoke about the significance of the convocation for the outgoing cohort and the expectations placed on graduates entering different sectors.
Honorary doctorates were conferred on Padma Shri Dr Ashutosh Sharma, Institute Chair Professor at IIT Kanpur; Dr Lalit Verma, Director of Vitreo-Retina Services at Centre for Sight, New Delhi; and Pia Singh, Director on the Board of DLF and Chairperson of DLF Foundation. In their acceptance remarks, the awardees reflected on research, professional excellence and the role of education in advancing their fields.
On the opening day, awards for academic and co-curricular achievements were presented. According to the university, 192 Shri Baljit Shastri Awards, 55 Best All-Rounder trophies, 18 corporate awards and 657 medals will be given during the convocation.
The convocation is being held with the participation of faculty, researchers and senior leadership from across Amity institutions in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.
(Based on info released by Amity University.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News