Over 28,000 students to receive degrees at Amity Convocation 2025

Amity University has begun its 21st convocation at the Noida campus, where more than 28,000 students are scheduled to receive their degrees and diplomas over four days from December 6 to 9. The graduating cohort includes students from engineering, management, law, humanities, biosciences, health sciences, journalism, agriculture, hospitality and other disciplines. Around 9,000 students received their degrees on the opening day.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal attended the ceremony as chief guest. In his address, he congratulated the graduating batch and encouraged students to contribute to public life and nation-building. He spoke about the influence of teachers in shaping careers, and reiterated five principles linked to India’s development goals for 2047, including shedding colonial mindsets, taking pride in heritage, valuing family systems, respecting diversity and fulfilling civic duties.

Founder-president Ashok K. Chauhan, Chancellor Atul Chauhan and senior university officials addressed the gathering. They spoke about the significance of the convocation for the outgoing cohort and the expectations placed on graduates entering different sectors.

Honorary doctorates were conferred on Padma Shri Dr Ashutosh Sharma, Institute Chair Professor at IIT Kanpur; Dr Lalit Verma, Director of Vitreo-Retina Services at Centre for Sight, New Delhi; and Pia Singh, Director on the Board of DLF and Chairperson of DLF Foundation. In their acceptance remarks, the awardees reflected on research, professional excellence and the role of education in advancing their fields.

On the opening day, awards for academic and co-curricular achievements were presented. According to the university, 192 Shri Baljit Shastri Awards, 55 Best All-Rounder trophies, 18 corporate awards and 657 medals will be given during the convocation.

The convocation is being held with the participation of faculty, researchers and senior leadership from across Amity institutions in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

(Based on info released by Amity University.)