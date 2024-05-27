Post Graduate Diploma in Management Programme (Online) from IMI New Delhi: Learn business skills, fast track your career

Introduction Aiming for growth in business requires the right capabilities, strategy, and mindset. A Post Graduate Diploma in Management degree can arm an individual in honing skills, fostering critical thinking, and providing practical knowledge. In 2024, employability among Indian business administration graduates was about 71%, an increase from 47% in 2021. The overall employability of the youth in the country was about 52.25% in 2024, says Statista. The PGDM (Online) from IMI New Delhi is a programme that can help you gain knowledge, skills, and confidence to excel in the ever-evolving digital and business landscape. Through rigorous coursework and practical experience, students develop expertise in areas such as marketing, finance, human resources, and operations. PGDM Programme Online from IMI New Delhi

Overview

The Post Graduate Diploma in Management course from IMI New Delhi is designed to empower students and professionals in multiple ways. This PGDM (Online) IMI New Delhi curriculum prepares you to excel in business management, strategy, economics, and finance and human resources. It also prepares a professional to apply this knowledge in real-world scenarios. This course merges innovation with human ingenuity aiming to produce inspirational leaders. With its strong alumni network, IMI New Delhi also helps you develop career-defining contacts and professional networks.

This is an online course that provides a mix of live sessions and recorded lectures by IMI New Delhi’s faculty members. On completion, you will earn a PGDM (Online) diploma that is approved by AICTE. IMI New Delhi boasts more than 7,700 alumni spread across more than 80 countries. According to FT Masters in Management 2023, IMI New Delhi features among the top 100 global business schools. The Institute has been ranked 84th globally by Financial Times’ Master in Management 2023 Rankings. This 24-month course has two main modules - the first year has compulsory courses while the second year has electives to choose from.

Standout features

You stand to earn a PGDM (Online) diploma approved by AICTE, well-received by employers and designed with a curriculum similar to an MBA degree programme. PG Diploma from a top 100 B-School Globally (FT Masters in Management 2023). You can choose 10 electives out of 40 options from 5 major management domains, as a variety of specializations are available to deepen your expertise. The course gives you the flexibility to attend online sessions and pursue advanced studies without disrupting your professional journey. The course will include live sessions as well as recorded sessions by IMI New Delhi faculty. 9+ Harvard Business Review case studies, industry-aligned capstone project, course simulations and assignments. You will acquire alumni status and have access to career services offered by IMI New Delhi.

Programme Highlights



Learning Mode

Recorded and live sessions by IMI New Delhi faculty members.

Programme Duration

24 Months

Weekly effort

12- 14 hours/week

Programme Fee

INR 2,95,000

Certificate

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will be awarded with Post Graduate Diploma in Management Programme (Online) from IMI New Delhi

How Will This Programme Help You?

Facilitating Leadership Attainment: This programme will equip you with a comprehensive understanding of modern leadership principles and practices. Through experiential learning and mentorship opportunities, you can cultivate the essential skills and mindset necessary to ascend to leadership roles within their organisations.

Enhanced Career Mobility : IMI New Delhi's PGDM (online) is designed to offer a versatile skill set that transcends industry boundaries. You will not only acquire domain-specific knowledge but also develop transferable skills that empower them to seamlessly transition into diverse roles and domains, enhancing their career flexibility and marketability.

: IMI New Delhi's PGDM is designed to offer a versatile skill set that transcends industry boundaries. You will not only acquire domain-specific knowledge but also develop transferable skills that empower them to seamlessly transition into diverse roles and domains, enhancing their career flexibility and marketability. Holistic Skill Development : The curriculum blends traditional managerial expertise with cutting-edge competencies demanded by the digital age. You will gain proficiency in data-driven decision-making, strategic management, and innovation, ensuring you are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of today's dynamic business landscape.

: The curriculum blends traditional managerial expertise with cutting-edge competencies demanded by the digital age. You will gain proficiency in data-driven decision-making, strategic management, and innovation, ensuring you are well-prepared to navigate the complexities of today's dynamic business landscape. AICTE-Approved Formal Education: By enrolling in this programme, you will receive formal education from an AICTE-approved university, providing the assurance of quality and recognition. This accreditation not only validates you educational pursuits but also opens doors to a myriad of opportunities in both academia and industry.



Limited Seats, Click here to Learn More.



Conclusion

A Post Graduate Diploma in Management Programme (Online) from IMI New Delhi course equips professionals with advanced skills in leadership, strategic planning, and decision-making. These are all crucial skills needed to navigate the complexities of modern business. It brings together theory and practical application to drive innovation and foster sustainable growth.

About IMI New Delhi

IMI New Delhi was set up in 1981 and is India’s first corporate-sponsored business school. Set up in collaboration with IMD Lausanne (then called as IMI) it soon carved a niche for itself and was able to establish itself as a knowledge repository and training ground for aspiring managers. Initially, the focus remained on training programmes directed to all levels of managers. Later, it started the full-time one-year programme that still continues to thrive. With the changing scenario of business and how it was conducted, the need of the hour was to explore more rigorous programmes which resulted in the launch of the two-year programme. Alongside training and teaching, IMI New Delhi also became a thriving hub for research and established itself as a knowledge capital. A culture that after close to four decades has cemented it further.

