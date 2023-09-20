News / Education / Admissions / Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today at bfuhs.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 20, 2023 12:27 PM IST

Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 to release today at bfuhs.ac.in. The steps to check result is given below.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot will release Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on September 20, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the round 3 counselling can check the results through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today at bfuhs.ac.in
Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 releasing today at bfuhs.ac.in

The last date and time of submission of objections to provisional allotment by the NEET UG aspirants is till 2 pm on September 21, 2023. The payment of security fees can be done from September 22 to September 23, 2023.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.
  • Click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the seat allotment result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The security deposit is 10000/- for government colleges, 100000/- for government and private colleges and for private colleges only. If any candidate wants to change his/her willingness from Govt. Colleges only to Private & Govt. Colleges/Private Colleges only then the candidate has to deposit the remaining security amount i.e. 90000/- through online payment gateway of University. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BFUHS.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out