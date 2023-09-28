News / Education / Admissions / Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at rajugneet2023.com

Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result releasing tomorrow at rajugneet2023.com

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 28, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result will be released tomorrow at rajugneet2023.com.

RUHS College of Dental Sciences has revised the Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round schedule. The revised schedule can be checked by candidates on the official site of Rajasthan NEET at rajugneet2023.com.

As per the revised schedule, the seat allotment result for stray vacancy round will be released on September 29, 2023. Candidates can join the institute till 2 pm on September 30, 2023. A candidate allotted a seat in stray vacancy round does not join the allotted seat shall be debarred from participating in the State counseling process for next one year, along with forfeiture of security amount.

Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of Rajasthan NEET at rajugneet2023.com.
  • Click on Rajasthan NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy round seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates must present themselves physically for allotment on designated slot along with all original educational and eligibility documents. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Rajasthan NEET UG.

Revised Schedule Here 

