SNAP Result 2021: The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 result was declared on Thursday, January 21, 2021, on its official website - snaptest.org. Candidates who have appeared in the SNAP 2021 entrance exam can check their result online using their login credentials. The SNAP 2021 test was held on December 20, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021.

The entrance exam was held as a centre-based online test in a single shift for a duration of one hour.

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for group discussion, personal interview and written test for final selection.

Here's a direct link to check SNAP 2020 result:

How To Download SNAP 2020 Result:

1- Click on the official website - snaptest.org

2- Key in your SNAP ID and password

3- SNAP result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

4- Download SNAP result 2020 and take a print out of the result

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP test) is a national-level entrance exam held to shortlist candidates seeking admission to postgraduate and postgraduate diploma programmes in Management in the Symbiosis Instituts











