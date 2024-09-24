SPJIMR invites applications for PGDM and PGDM (BM) programmes, check eligibility and course details here

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, SPJIMR, has commenced the registration process for the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Business Management) (PGDM (BM)) programmes for the academic year 2025-2027. Candidates who are interested in applying for the programmes can visit the official website at pgdmadmissions.spjimr.org. SPJIMR is inviting applications for PGDM and PGDM (BM) programmes for the academic session 2025-2027.

It must be noted here that the application deadline is set for November 22, 2024.

According to a press release issued by the institute, the PGDM programme offers 240 seats for Indian nationals and 36 seats for foreign nationals, Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

The PGDM (BM) programme has an annual intake of 120 seats, the release added.

When applying, PGDM applicants can choose two specialisations from Finance, Information Management, Marketing, and Operations & Supply Chain. Whereas the PGDM (BM) programme provides all-round development across functional management areas which allows participants to tailor their course mix based on their career aspirations.

Who is eligible to apply?

To apply, candidates need to ensure they meet the following requirements:

Should possess a bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university.

While work experience is not mandatory, fresh graduates and individuals with up to five years of experience can apply.

Applicants may choose to submit either CAT 2024 or GMAT (valid from January 01, 2022 to December 10, 2024) scores.

Final-year undergraduate students are also eligible to apply.

Prof. Renuka Kamath, Associate Dean of Full-time Programmes at SPJIMR stated that the PGDM and PGDM (BM) programmes are among the most sought-after courses in India which provide graduates with a solid foundation to address industry challenges.

Prof. Ashita Aggarwal, Chairperson of the PGDM and PGDM (BM) programmes at SPJIMR highlighted that the two courses have been designed to provide students with both conceptual knowledge and interpersonal skills, thereby equipping them to make an impact from day one.

“While PGDM students specialise in their chosen fields, participants in the PGDM (BM) programme gain a broader understanding of general management,” Prof Aggarwal pointed out.