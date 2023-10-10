Study Abroad: Start applying in December for University of Southampton’s scholarships, says Kieron Broadhead

Every year, nearly 400 Indian students enrol in the University of Southampton (UK) which was ranked 81st in the QS World University Rankings 2023 and 16th in the UK by the Complete University Guide 2023. Located just 1 hour and 20 minutes from central London, the University of Southampton offers standalone three-year Bachelor programmes or as four-year integrated Master’s options.

With nearly 10,000 international students from 130 countries, the University has over 360 programmes across five faculties based across seven campuses, including one in Malaysia.

Located just 1 hour and 20 minutes from central London, the University of Southampton offers standalone three-year Bachelor programmes or as four-year integrated Master’s options, including placement years and study abroad options.

In an exclusive interview, Kieron Broadhead, Senior Executive Director, Students and Infrastructure, and Deputy Vice President (Operations) at the University of Southampton (UK) talks about the University’s most popular programs, scholarships, when to start applying and the importance of Statement of Purpose (SoP).

What are the courses offered by the University of Southampton?

The University of Southampton has five faculties: Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Environment and Life Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Faculty of Arts and Humanities and offers a wide range of quality courses from medicine and life and physical sciences, aeronautics, engineering, and electronics to business, social sciences, arts and design and humanities.

Which courses do Indian students generally opt for?

Our most popular courses for Indian students are MSc Business Analytics and Management Sciences, MSc Computer Science, MBA, MSc Data and Decision Analytics, MEng Mechanical Engineering, MEng Computer Science, MA Design Management.

How early should one start applying? What are the basic language tests mandatory for students to enrol?

We normally encourage students to apply between September and February but if a student is interested in applying for our Presidential or Dean competitive scholarships then it is best to apply by the end of December.

Students do need an English Language test to demonstrate their English proficiency. For undergraduate students, we accept the main boards such as ISC/HSE/CBSE XII marks in English 70%. The student must have graduated within two years.

For Postgraduates, if a student graduated within two years of starting their Master’s course then we accept a Medium of Instruction letter from their institution confirming their course was taught and assessed in English.

How important is the Statement of Purpose (SoP)?

A personal statement or statement of purpose is an important part of a student’s application and is a chance for a student to promote themselves to their chosen university.

Is the University looking beyond academic excellence in student applications? If yes, what are those areas? Voluntary work? Knowing more languages etc?

The University is looking for well-rounded students who are not just focused on academic qualities but also on their hobbies and interests, including community work or volunteering.

At the University of Southampton, we have over 350 clubs and societies which allow students the opportunity to explore themselves more than anything.

How much is the average fee for under-grad, post-grad programs?

Our Undergraduate courses start at £22,300 up to £27,000 while our postgraduate courses £24,000 up to £32,300.

What about living costs?

Living costs range between £1,100-1,400 per month

What about facilities for students with disabilities?

The University of Southampton offers a wide range of support for students with disabilities, health issues and mental health conditions. Details are available on the official website of the University.

The right of students to work?

International students can work up to 20 hours per week in term time and full time in the holidays. At the end of their study, both Undergraduate and Postgraduate students have the right to work for two years in the UK in any role. Postgraduate research students can stay back for three years.

Are there mentors who can help students during the application process?

For undergraduates, the application process is via UCAS and there are lots of guides on how to apply on their website. The University of Southampton also works with education partners who assist students with their application.

If you have a question about studying at the University of Southampton, about the courses you are interested in, what it’s like living in halls, then on the University’s website, you can chat with our international students online and find out more about their experience.

Are there any study/information centres in India?

We have two offices in India: in Mumbai and Delhi and we also have a team in the UK. Furthermore, we work with a number of education counselling services.

