Swami Atmanand English Medium School admission registration begins @cgschool.in

The application process for admission to Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools in Chattisgarh for the 2023-24 academic session has started. Students/guardians can visit the official website, cgschool.in and complete the forms. The direct link to apply is given below. Swami Atmanand English Medium School Admission 2023-24: Apply on cgschool.in

Applications can be submitted offline as well.

Applications can be submitted from April 10 to May 5. In case of excess applications, seat allocation through lottery will be done from May 5 to 10. Other activities related to admission will be carried out from May 11 to 15.

For Swami Atmanand English Medium School admission, 50 per cent of the vacant seats will be reserved for girls and 25 per cent will be for children of BPL card holders.

The Swami Atmanand English Medium School Scheme was launched on November 1, 2020 by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to mark the occasion of statehood day.

These schools aim to "provide a level playing field to bright students from economically weaker section of the society."

At present, there are 279 such schools functioning across the state.

Highlights of these schools are state of the art infrastructure such as libraries, ultra-modern computer labs, science labs and highly trained teams of teachers and school heads ensuring all round development of child along with opportunity to pursue passion, as per an official statement.