Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration date extended till July 17, notice at tnmedicalselection.net

Directorate of Medical Educational and Research, TN has extended Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling registration. The last date to register for the counselling round is till July 17, 2023. Candidates can register online through the official site of DMER at tnmedicalselection.net. Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Registration date extended till July 17(ANI)

As per the official notice, many representations were received from candidates to extend the process for receipt of applications in PG degree (MD/MS & Diploma) /DNB Board Speciality Post MBBS, Post Diploma and Post MBBS 2 Years Diploma / MDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session. Hence, the period for online submission of applications is extended up to July 17, 2023 at 5.00pm, considering requests from candidates.

Earlier the last date to apply was till July 13, which has been extended. Candidates who want to take admission in Post Graduate Degree / Diploma Courses, will have to qualify the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-NEET PG 2023. While in Tamil Nadu, the candidates should obtain minimum of marks at 50th percentile for the General Category in NEET PG 2023 for admission. To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of DMER, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Once done, make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fees for all candidates is ₹1000/-. The application fees is Rs.3,000/- for all applicants. Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar) / Scheduled Tribe candidates of Tamil Nadu native are exempted from payment of the cost of the application. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DMER, TN.