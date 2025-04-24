TANCET 2025 Result news Live Updates: Latest updates and how to download results when announced

TANCET 2025 Result news Live Updates: Check how to download results when released. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

TANCET 2025 Result news Live Updates: Anna University has so far not released the the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 result. When declared, candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. Notably, candidates will need enter details such as their email address and password to check their results on the official website.

As per the schedule, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download their respective scorecards from May 7, 2025, to June 6, 2025.

Following the declaration of results, selected candidates will apply for online TANCET counselling, which will be hosted on the same website. Candidates can apply to different colleges based on their score card and obtained ranks in the examination.

Notably, the TANCET MCA exam was held on March 22 forenoon and the MBA exam held on March 22 afternoon in offline mode.

The examination is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree programmes offered at Anna University departments, constituent colleges, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges (including stand-alone institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2025 Result: How to check when released:

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the TANCET 2025 results when released:

Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. Click on the TANCET Result 2025 link, on the home page. Enter your registered email ID and password to login. View and download the result. Keep a printout for future reference.

