TG Ed.CET 2024 first phase seat allotment result out at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link to check

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) released the TG Ed.CET 2024 first phase seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round and wish to check the result of the first phase seat allotment can visit the official website of TS EDCET at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in. Candidates need to note that they have to submit two sets of attested copies of all certificates at the respective allotted colleges (HT Archive)

“The final allotment of seats for admission is subject to satisfactory verification of all original certificates at the reported college and the production of afee payment challan. Candidates have to report to the concerned college and produce all original certificates within the stipulated time. Allotment order and joining report will be issued at the allotted college, which has to be submitted at the college along with the original T.C. ” mentioned the official website.

According to the official notice, if the candidate cancels his/her admission, the tuition fee will be forfeited as mentioned below:

After the first phase, full tuition fee will be refunded.

50% of the amount after the final phase and before the cut-off date notified for cancellation in allotment order and 100% thereafter.

Candidates who have registered for the counselling round and wish to check the result of the first phase seat allotment can follow the below-mentioned steps.

TG Ed.CET 2024 first phase seat allotment result: Steps to check

Visit the official website of TS EDCET at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Look out for the TG Ed.CET 2024 first phase seat allotment result link available on the home page and click it

Enter the login credentials and submit it.

Seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more information, visit the official website.