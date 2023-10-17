News / Education / Admissions / The University of Sheffield invites applications for the International Postgraduate Merit Scholarship 2024

The University of Sheffield invites applications for the International Postgraduate Merit Scholarship 2024

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 17, 2023 09:35 AM IST

The scholarships are available to all new international students who meet the eligibility criteria.

The University of Sheffield, UK has announced the opening to offer 125 International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarships in 2024.

According to a press release by The University of Sheffield, each scholarship is a competitive award worth £5,000 towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2024.(Handout)
According to a press release by The University of Sheffield, each scholarship is a competitive award worth £5,000 towards the original tuition fee for a postgraduate taught programme starting in September 2024. The scholarships are available to all new international students who meet the eligibility criteria. Applicants must hold an offer to study at the University of Sheffield.

Key dates to look out for:

According to the press release, scholarship applications will open in late Autumn 2023. The deadline for scholarship applications is 1.00 pm (UK time) on May 13, 2024. Scholarship results will be announced on June 10, 2024. If the applicant is offered the scholarship, confirmation of the acceptance of the scholarship and the offer by a fixed date will be asked.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • The selected programme must commence at the University of Sheffield in autumn 2024.
  • Distance learning courses are ineligible for a merit scholarship.
  • Applicant must receive an offer for a course studied in full at the University of Sheffield. Masters programmes split between the University of Sheffield and a partner institution are not eligible to apply for a scholarship.
  • All Crossways courses and Erasmus Mundus courses are ineligible for a merit scholarship.
  • For tuition fee purposes, the applicant must be self-funded and required to pay the overseas tuition fee and must not be a sponsored student.

For more information, visit the official website.

