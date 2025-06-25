TNAU Rank List 2025 releasing today at tnau.ucanapply.com, here's how to check
TNAU Rank List 2025 will be published on June 25, 2025, at tnau.ucanapply.com. Know the steps to download.
The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, TNAU, and Annamalai University (Faculty of Agriculture), will release the TNAU Rank List 2025 on Wednesday, June 27, 2025. Candidates who applied for the admission process will be able to check the rank list on the official website at tnau.ucanaapply.com.
Candidates will need to enter details like their Application Number or Registered Email ID and Password to check the results.
The official website reads, “The rank lists will be published on 25.6.2025 in compliance with the re-evaluation and retotaling results.”
TNAU Rank List 2025: How to download
Candidates will be able to check the TNAU Rank List 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of TNAU at tnau.ucanapply.com
- On the home page, click on the link to download the TNAU 2025 Ranki List.
- Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.
- Check the rank list displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout for future reference.
For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TNAU.
