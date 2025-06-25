GPAT result 2025 expected today at natboard.edu.in, how to check marks

GPAT Result 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 results today, June 25. The exam was held on May 25, and the provisional answer key was released on May 29. The result will be declared next. GPAT result 2025 expected today at natboard.edu.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the information bulletin, GPAT result 2025 will be announced by June 25.

When announced, candidates can check their results on the official websites, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Along with the provisional answer key, NBEMS also displayed the provisional answer keys of GPAT 2025 and invited objections from candidates on the payment of a ₹200 (non-refundable) processing fee per question.

The objection window opened on May 29 and closed on June 1 (3 pm).

NBEMS said it will consider only paid challenges made during the stipulated time.

“The decision of the NBEMS on the challenges shall be final and no further communication shall be entertained. NBEMS shall not inform the candidates individually about the outcome of their challenges…challenges or objections without a valid explanation or reference will not be considered and will be summarily discarded,” NBEMS said.

It added that subject experts will examine all the challenges and then prepare and display the final answer key. The result of GPAT 2025 will be based on the final answer key.

“No claims pertaining to the difficulty level of a question shall be entertained.”

How to check GPAT result 2025