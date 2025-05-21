The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release GPAT Admit Card 2025 on May 21, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. GPAT Admit Card 2025 releasing today at natboard.edu.in, here's how to download(Unsplash)

The written examination will be held on May 21, 2025. It will be a multiple-choice questions test delivered using a computer network (CBT). The exam comprises 125 Multiple-Choice Questions, with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The time allotted is 3 hours (180 minutes).

Incorrect answers will be marked 25% negatively. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

GPAT Admit Card 2025: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Click on GPAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination. Candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of test venue as per time indicated in their admit cards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of GPAT.