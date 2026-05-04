The Government of Tamil Nadu has started the registration process for TNEA 2026. Candidates who have to apply for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2026 can find the direct link through the official website if TNEA at tneaonline.org. TNEA 2026: Registration begins at tneaonline.org, direct link to apply here

As per the schedule, the last date to register is June 2, 2026. The last date for uploading documents is June 6, 2026. The rank list will be published on June 29, 2026.

A candidate seeking admission to first-year B.E./ B. Tech degree courses under the Unified Single Window Admission System [TNEA 2026] should apply online for the registration of his/her candidature on the web portals www.tneaonline.org or www.dte.tn.gov.in from anywhere.

Direct link to apply for TNEA 2026

TNEA 2026: How to apply Candidates who wish to apply for the admission round can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

2. Click on the TNEA 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹500/- for OC/ BC/ BCM/ MBC&DNC category and ₹250/- for SC /SCA /ST category. Payment shall be accepted through Credit card/ Debit card/ Net-banking/ UPI or Demand Draft in favor of "The Secretary, TNEA" payable at Chennai.

A merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the relevant subjects, namely, Maths, Physics and Chemistry which will be reduced to 200 (Maths – 100, Physics – 50 and Chemistry–50). The overall rank is prepared based on the merit list with the defined procedure for tie-break. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNEA.