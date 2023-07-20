Home / Education / Admissions / TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live: Phase 3 allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in
TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live: Phase 3 allotment result releasing today at dost.cgg.gov.in

Jul 20, 2023 02:06 PM IST
TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Seat allotment result today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS DOST Phase 3 Allotment Result 2023 on July 20, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in. 

The online self reporting of Phase 3 by students will begin on July 21 and will end on July 24, 2023. Reporting to Colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III will also be done from July 21 to July 24, 2023. 

DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET). Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, list and other details.

  • Jul 20, 2023 02:06 PM IST

    TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2023: Steps to check

    Visit the official website at dost.cgg.gov.in

    On the homepage, click on the Phase I seat allotment result

    Key in your login details

    Check TS DOST 2023 results

    Check and take printout for future reference.

  • Jul 20, 2023 01:46 PM IST

    TS DOST phase 3 allotment: Important dates for Phase 3

    The online self reporting of Phase 3 by students will begin on July 21 and will end on July 24, 2023. Reporting to Colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III will also be done from July 21 to July 24, 2023.

  • Jul 20, 2023 01:29 PM IST

    TS DOST seat allotment 2023: Login credentials 

    DOST ID

    Pin

  • Jul 20, 2023 01:23 PM IST

    TS DOST phase 3 seat allotment result 2023

    TS DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana) is for admissions into all Undergraduate Courses, such as B.A./B.Sc./B.Com./B.Com.(Voc)/ B.Com.(Hons)/BSW/BBA/BBM/BCA etc., offered by all the Colleges affiliated to Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Satavahana University, Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Women‟s University) respectively, JNTU and D-Pharmacy in Polytechnics affiliated to TSBTET for the Academic Year 2023-2024.

  • Jul 20, 2023 01:10 PM IST

    Telangana degree course allotment: Mobile app 

    The TSBIE students can register in DOST through T-App Folio Mobile App based on photo authentication.

  • Jul 20, 2023 12:59 PM IST

    DOST 2023 seat allotment: Check helpline number 

    DOST Help Desk: Ph: - 040-23120416

  • Jul 20, 2023 12:55 PM IST

    TS DOST phase 3 results: Website to check 

    dost.cgg.gov.in

  • Jul 20, 2023 12:53 PM IST

    DOST 3rd phase results 2023: Payment process 

    The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need not pay any amount for online self reporting.

    2. The students who are allotted to Private Colleges and are eligible for ePass fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.500/- for online self-reporting.

    3. The students who are allotted to Government/University Colleges/Private Colleges and are not eligible for ePass college fee reimbursement need to pay an amount of Rs.1000/- for online self-reporting.

  • Jul 20, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    DOST results 2023: Know about DOST 

    DOST offers single window for seeking admission into any of the Undergraduate Programmes in any of the State Universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana, and Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam, JNTU and TSBTET).

  • Jul 20, 2023 12:49 PM IST

    TS DOST 2023: Schedule 

    The online self reporting of Phase 3 by students will begin on July 21 and will end on July 24, 2023. Reporting to Colleges by the students who have already confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase-I, Phase-II, Phase-III will also be done from July 21 to July 24, 2023.

  • Jul 20, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    TS DOST Seat allotment: How to check 

    Visit the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

    Click on TS DOST Phase 3 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Jul 20, 2023 12:44 PM IST

    TS DOST phase 3: Where to check 

    TS DOST 2023 seat allotment phase 3 result will be released today on the official site of TS DOST at dost.cgg.gov.in.

  • Jul 20, 2023 12:41 PM IST

    TS dost phase 3 allotment: Date and Time 

    Date: July 20, 2023

    Time: Not known 

education news

