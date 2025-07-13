TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: Where to check results when announced

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: Where to check results when out

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live Updates: The Department of Technical Education (DTE) Telangana will announce the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) counselling round 1 seat allotment result shortly, as per a message displayed on the official website. The TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result was originally scheduled to be announced by July 4, but it has not been declared and the revised date is not confirmed yet....Read More

When announced, candidates will be able to check the POLYCET round 1 allotment result on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

After the seat allotment result, shortlisted candidates need to pay the counselling fee and report at the allotted institutions to confirm their admissions.

TS POLYCET was held on May 13, 2025 and the result was announced on May 24.

The exam lasted 2 hours and 30 minutes and consisted of one paper on Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology at the Class 10 (SSC) level.

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: How to check round 1 results when announced

1. Visit the official website of TS POLYCET counselling, tgpolycet.nic.in.

2. Click on the Phase 1 seat allotment result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit and check the seat allotment result.