UG Admission 2022 Live Updates: Universities begin admissions based on CUET
Follow all the latest updates on UG admissions at DU, BHU, JNU, Jamia, AMU, Pondicherry University, Tezpur University, Central University of Haryana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, BBAU, Allahabad University and other universities across the country based on CUET results.
UG Admissions 2022 Live Updates: Following CUET results, central universities and other participating universities across the country have started their undergraduate admission process. Delhi University (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Gujarat to name a few.
Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG can now apply for admission to various universities based on choices and paper combinations selected by them. They will have to apply separately to each university as there is no common admission portal.
With around 20,000 students scoring 100 percentile marks, cut-offs for admission to top universities and popular courses are likely to remain on the higher side.
-
Sep 21, 2022 12:39 PM IST
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) admission
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) in a recent notification said that undergraduate admissions based on CUET scores will begin soon.
“All the candidates appeared in CUET (UG) – 2022 is here by informed that counseling registration and further process will be notified on University web site www.dauniv.ac.in,” the university said.
-
Sep 21, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Central University of Haryana application fee
The application fee for UG admissions at Central University of Haryana is ₹300, except for SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates. The payment portal will remain open from September 21 to 29.
-
Sep 21, 2022 12:07 PM IST
Central University of Haryana admission 2022 begins
Central University of Haryana begins the admission process for undergraduate courses. The last date to apply is September 29 and the merit list will be displayed on September 30.
-
Sep 21, 2022 12:04 PM IST
BBAU admission 2022
Babasaheb Bhimrao Amnedkar University (BBAU) Lucknow will use CUET scores for UG admissions. The application process begins today, September 21. For admission schedule and more details, visit bbau.ac.in
-
Sep 21, 2022 12:00 PM IST
Central University of Tamil Nadu admission
“All the candidates who appeared for CUET 2022 and wish to take admission to various programmes offered by the Central University of Tamil Nadu are required to login and register themselves on the Online Admission Portal available on the website of Central University of Tamil Nadu for consideration of their names for admission using the link: https://cutncuet.samarth.edu.in/”, reads the official notification.
-
Sep 21, 2022 11:57 AM IST
Central University of Tamil Nadu admission 2022
Central University of Tamil Nadu has started the UG amdisison process. The last date to apply on cutncuet.samarth.edu.in is September 25.
-
Sep 21, 2022 11:55 AM IST
BHU admission 2022: Important dates
The application process for BHU UG admission started on September 20 and the process to fill choices of courses will begin on September 26. The deadline for both is October 3, 11:59 pm.
-
Sep 21, 2022 11:54 AM IST
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) admission 2022 begins
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the application process for UG admissions through CUET UG 2022. Candidates who had chosen BHU as one of their preferred universities in CUET can now apply for admission on the BHU admission portal, bhuonline.in.
-
Sep 21, 2022 11:52 AM IST
Universities begin UG admission based on CUET
After CUET UG results, universities have started their undergraduate admission process. In this blog, candidates can find all the latest developments, application link, notifications and important dates.