UG Admission 2022 Live Updates: Universities begin admissions based on CUET

UG Admissions 2022 Live Updates: Following CUET results, central universities and other participating universities across the country have started their undergraduate admission process. Delhi University (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Gujarat to name a few.

Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG can now apply for admission to various universities based on choices and paper combinations selected by them. They will have to apply separately to each university as there is no common admission portal.

With around 20,000 students scoring 100 percentile marks, cut-offs for admission to top universities and popular courses are likely to remain on the higher side.

Follow all the latest updates on UG admissions at DU, BHU, JNU, Jamia, AMU, Pondicherry University, Tezpur University, Central University of Haryana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, BBAU, Allahabad University and other universities across the country based on CUET results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON